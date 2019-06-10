Rylan Clark-Neal begins Gogglebox filming in his ultra-glamorous living room

Rylan Clark-Neal has opened the doors to his Essex home for a very exciting reason – to film Celebrity Gogglebox. The BBC Radio 2 presenter started work on the Channel 4 show on Monday afternoon, and gave fans a sneak preview of where he will be filming in an Instagram post captioned: "And so it begins @c4gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox day 1."

The snap showed Rylan’s huge open plan living room and kitchen, which is every bit as glamorous as you would expect. A silver-grey velvet three-seat sofa is positioned towards the television and topped with grey and purple cushions. Meanwhile, a mirrored coffee table has been adorned with candles from Rylan’s Luxenoa collection, which is available at QVC.

Behind the sofa the 30-year-old has his very own flower wall, while more cream blooms take pride of place on display in the kitchen. The former X Factor contestant has previously given a glimpse at his stunning kitchen in other social media posts, after sharing his pride at spending an entire morning cleaning.

Rylan previously revealed his kitchen is from Wren Kitchens, featuring modern dark Italian concrete cabinets with an integrated oven, and an American-style fridge/freezer surrounded by glass-fronted wine fridges. A coffee machine is also visible in the background, while the white Milano Countour island unit offers extra food preparation and cooking space. Just like his living room, Rylan’s kitchen is perfectly-styled, with chrome pendant lights hanging over the breakfast bar, which holds a glass jar filled with sweets and a cake stand.

The TV personality and his husband live in a five-bedroom house in Essex, which even features the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, in his very own Diary Room. He previously shared a look inside the property on Through the Keyhole, and has said of the home: "My best move was definitely buying my house just around the corner from my mum. It was a bungalow with a loft that we've converted into a five-bed Essex palais."

