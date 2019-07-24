How the Queen stays cool in the heatwave at Buckingham Palace We don't blame her!

Temperatures reached 32⁰C in London on Wednesday, so it's no wonder the Queen was keen to keep cool during her meetings with Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Her Majesty swore in the new Prime Minister at her London residence on Wednesday afternoon, and she had a special gadget in the background to help beat the heat – a Dyson fan!

The fan was positioned next to a fireplace in the room, and is believed to be the Dyson Hot & Cool Fan Heater, which costs £399 and can be used all year round, as it also has functionality as a heater. Unsurprisingly, the gadget is proving a must-have during the heatwave, with Currys PC World reporting a 200 per cent increase in fan sales in the past week, with the Dyson fan the most popular buy. The same model has sold out at John Lewis, but is available at Argos for £399.

The Queen has a Dyson fan at Buckingham Palace

The Queen appears to have upgraded her fan heater after she was previously revealed to have a bargain £30 gadget to help keep her warm in Windsor Castle. Similar appliances have also been spotted at her home in Balmoral, proving the monarch has a thrifty approach to heating – and cooling – the royal residences.

GALLERY: Live updates as the Queen meets Boris Johnson

Her Majesty had a busy afternoon at the palace, as she first accepted Theresa May's resignation as Prime Minister, before meeting with her replacement Boris Johnson, and inviting him to form a government.

The fan and heater costs £399

The meetings meant the Queen delayed her summer holidays, as she typically travels up to Balmoral in mid-July for a two-month break. It is expected that the monarch will travel up to Scotland now her official duties are complete for the summer, with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall expected to start their holidays at the end of the week too.

MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.