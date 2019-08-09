VIDEO: Matchmaker Lara Asprey shares an exclusive look inside her incredible London home Take an exclusive look inside her home

Lara Asprey has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of her beautiful London home – including a look at where she works her magic with her matchmaking agency, Asprey Introductions. The professional matchmaker lives in a bright and stylish home in the capital with her husband Juan, their daughter Elise and pet poodle Cami, which boasts a modern kitchen, chic home office, and living room with a piano where Lara likes to reignite her creative spark.

Watch the video below to see Lara’s exclusive tour of her beautiful house – and prepare for some home envy!

