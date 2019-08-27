Emma Willis has the most amazing treehouse garden – see photo Now that's a garden!

Emma Willis and her husband Matt didn't have to move far to enjoy the scorching bank holiday weekend. The couple had their hosting hats on as they invited a group of friends around for an alfresco lunch, and judging by the snaps, they had an amazing time at home. Emma's presenter friend Hersha Patel uploaded some videos and photos on Instagram, showing off her famous friend's incredible garden and patio.

The group enjoyed a barbeque made by Busted singer Matt, who was in charge of cooking a few beer can chickens on an impressive outdoor grill. The friends sat outside in the sunshine to enjoy their spread, which also included roasted cauliflower, salad and tomatoes. Emma reposted one of her friend's photos, which gave fans a glimpse at the Willis family's stylish outdoor seating area and lush garden, complete with a treehouse.

Matt and Emma share three young children – Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie Grace. The family live in the English countryside in a large, spacious house that provides plenty of space for the kids to run around in. The Voice Kids presenter often shares glimpses inside the property which, of course, features pieces from Emma's own interior design collection. The doting mum is also a big fan of bold colours and animal prints.

The Willis gang spent the first part of their summer holiday in Ibiza, but they returned back to the UK in August. They also crashed at Matt's fellow bandmate Tom Fletcher's home, with Emma thanking Tom and his wife Giovanna for their hospitality. "This weekend I learned how to play chicken, hero, twin! I also learned that not making plans or 'doing nothing' can result in the best of times. Thank you @mrsgifletcher @tomfletcher we love you," Emma wrote.

One snap showed Emma and Matt running around the grounds of a grand country house with their kids, while another was of the families on a country walk.

