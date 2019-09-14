A glimpse at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage decor Wow!

The Duchess of Sussex has been enjoying maternity leave with Prince Harry and her new son Archie in the luxury of their home together in Windsor. And while one of the best things about their out-of-London living location is that they're able to live very private lives, from time to time we are given rare glimpses of the couple's interior design choices.

Of course one of the most important of Meghan's decor decisions involved creating a gorgeous nursery for her royal baby. For this, the couple reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage into a new baby haven ahead of their move to Windsor. As well as kitting out their house for a new baby (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have painted their nursery with vegan and organic paint), Meghan has apparently had her very own yoga studio created in their royal home.

Fans speculated that they might have been given a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's interior choices last week when Harry shared a rare, informal message with social media followers about the fifth anniversary of The Invictus Games.

Fans wondered if Harry's video was shot at Frogmore Cottage

Although it wasn't revealed where the video was recorded, royal fans rushed to social media to speculate whether the setting was in fact their home at Frogmore, and the on-trend striped grey wallpaper in the background was one of their home decor choices.

They were definitely given a unique insight into the couple's taste in interior decor earlier this year when Meghan's makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin posted an Instagram photograph of a brunch they shared together after he'd flown to the UK to visit her.

The snap showed a distressed rustic table, a black and white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection. Meghan and Harry were thought to have chosen gifts for their wedding list from the Soho Home range.

It was first thought that Meghan and Daniel may have headed to Oxfordshire's Soho Farmhouse for their meet-up – but the beauty expert took to his Instagram Story to reveal that Meghan had hosted at home. His photograph was captioned: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

Meghan's choices include the Soho Home Country House Teapot - which sells for £25 in a small size and £35 for the large - and what looks like the teacups from the range, which are £12 each.

Meghan's Soho Home teapot

She served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason. He later commented on his picture: "Those truffles were soooo yummy!"

Daniel was the man behind Meghan's beautiful makeup look on her wedding day last May, and the friends clearly enjoy their relaxing days together. The MUA has previously opened up about how the morning of the royal wedding went, telling Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning. Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."