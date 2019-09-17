Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark share rare look inside their royal palace The royal couple hosted Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark opened the doors to their palace on Monday to mark the beginning of a visit from the Swedish royals. The couple hosted a private dinner for Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in Amalienborg Palace, and photos shared by the royal house shared a rare look inside their lavish residence.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik welcomed their guests in their living room, which has high ceilings and an opulent décor featuring gold trims on the doors and walls, and an assortment of glass chandeliers.

Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik hosted the Swedish royals (Photo: Kungahuset)

Both royal couples chatted ahead of dinner while seated on the two sofas in the room – one grey and one purple – with complementing patterned cushions. A square coffee table was positioned in the middle and was topped with a selection of hardback books and a decorative glass vase on a gold mirrored tray.

GALLERY: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes

The Swedish and Danish royals also posed together for a photo in front of another marble-topped table with a beautiful floral display, which was in keeping with the calming colour palette of purple, grey and gold.

The Danish royals live in Amalienborg Palace (Photo: Kungahuset)

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary live in Frederik VIII's palace in the north-eastern part of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, and their private residence isn't open to the public. However, royal fans can visit other parts of the historic residence, including Christian VIII's Palace, which houses the Amalienborg Museum, and during the summer, there is daily entry to the Royal Representation Rooms, the Gala Hall and other state rooms which are still used by the Danish royal family.

MORE: 12 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes look at home life

Queen Margrethe II also lives at Amalianborg, in Christian IX's Palace, and uses Christian VII's Palace as her setting for guests and official receptions, such as the annual New Year banquet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.