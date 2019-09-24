Autumn wreaths are the homeware buy you never knew you needed – just ask Tom Fletcher and Zoe Sugg See some of our favourite autumn wreaths on the high street

We're used to hanging wreaths on our front door in the lead up to Christmas, but why not celebrate the vibrant colours and beautiful foliage of the new season by investing in an autumnal wreath? Both Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and Zoe Sugg have proudly showcased the beautiful wreaths they have displayed at their homes now that autumn is here, and they're making us want to rush out and buy one too.

While Zoe's huge wreath, which is decorated with leaves, pine cones and mini pumpkins, is a few years old from Homesense, shoppers may be able to find something similar in the high street store or its sister shop, TK Maxx.

Tom and Giovanna's wreath, meanwhile, is still available to buy from The Big Door Wreath Company. However, with a three to five week wait time, you'll want to get in quick to receive yours before winter sets in.

SHOP: Autumn peony faux door wreath, £90, The Big Door Wreath Company on Etsy

Whatever your budget, you're likely to find something to suit at stores including John Lewis, Wayfair, and Not on the High Street. We've rounded up a few of our favourites below to get your homes spruced up for autumn.

John Lewis & Partners Campfire Pine Berry Wreath

This luxurious wreath, comprised of gold pine cones and red berries, will see you straight through the season into Christmas.

SHOP: Campfire pine berry wreath, £35, John Lewis and Partners

Pippa Designs' Autumn Brambly Hedge Wreath

This beautiful wreath is made with real lichen twigs, larch cones, little sprigs of dried fern, and artificial berries, hydrangea petals and brambles. While it can occasionally be used outdoors, it will look great indoors and could even double up as a table centrepiece for a dinner party.

SHOP: Autumn Brambly Hedge Wreath, £49.50, Pippa Designs at Not on the High Street

The Seasonal Aisle Chrysanthemum Wreath

We love this natural rattan wreath with artificial Crysanthemums and pine cones, which is available at Wayfair. A bargain at £35.99, it's a piece you can bring out year after year.

SHOP: Chrysanthemum Wreath, £35.99, The Seasonal Aisle at Wayfair

Balsam Hill Autumn Harvest Foliage Wreath

Got a little more to spend? Incorporate some autumnal colour into your home with this hand-crafted wreath, featuring sunflowers, pumpkins, berries and pinecones.

SHOP: Autumn Harvest Foliage Wreath, £189, Balsam Hill

