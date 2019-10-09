Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £20million mansion 'flooded' by Storm Lorenzo The damage may set back the completion date on their dream home

Coleen and Wayne Rooney may be forced to delay moving into their £20million dream home in Cheshire, after it was reportedly left damaged by floodwater. Storm Lorenzo is said to have wreaked havoc at the couple's new family home, flooding the basement and meaning repairs will have to be carried out, delaying the completion date.

It is sure to be disappointing news to Wayne and Coleen, who are hoping to move into the huge mansion with their four sons when he permanently moves back from Washington D.C. in January. Work has been carried out on the three-storey house for the past year, which has its own cinema, snooker room, swimming pool and bar. However, it hasn't been well received by neighbours, who have said it looks more like a supermarket than a residence, and shared their fears that it may impact on the local village.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's new mansion has reportedly flooded

Wayne announced in August that he was planning to permanently relocate back to the UK, after one year in the United States. The professional footballer, 33, will work for Derby County as a player-coach, and said he had made the decision to benefit his children and their school education.

"It is something we looked at, having four young boys and for my eldest boy (Kai) it is a crucial time with school," he said at a press conference. "It is the most important thing for me but it wasn't a decision solely on family. A few factors led to me coming back here."

Coleen has returned to the UK with their four sons

Wayne, who is married to Coleen Rooney, also confessed his hopes to follow former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into management. "It is great to see [Frank] Lampard and [Steven] Gerrard going into management but it is something I have always wanted to do," he said. "It's great to see them with the opportunity. The last 15 to 20 years we haven't seen young English players getting opportunities. But my first aim is to play."

