Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's bathroom is so dreamy – see inside

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been incredibly busy with rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing, as they compete with celebrity dance partners Will Bayley and Emma Weymouth respectively. However, they have the perfect spot to relax when they get home from training – the dreamy bathroom at their new home.

The couple moved house in late 2018, and while they haven't shared many photos from the property on social media, one room Janette couldn't resist showing off is her bathroom, which she described as "Heaven at home" in an Instagram Story in March.

Janette Manrara shared a look inside her bathroom

The short clip offered a sneak peek inside the couple’s bathroom, which looked luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette added to the ambiance by placing lit candles next to the sink and on the windowsill, with uplighters in each corner of the room creating a relaxing mood.

The Strictly star recently moved into a new home with Aljaz Skorjanec

The Strictly Come Dancing pros moved into a new home together in December, as the latest series of the show came to an end. Although the pair have since been busy on the live tour across the UK, they appear to be settling in well to the new property and have been making some big plans for the future together – including starting a family together and renewing their wedding vows.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine at Luton Hoo Hotel, Janette and Aljaz reminisced on their weddings, which took place in July 2017. The couple had three celebrations in: London, Janette's home state of Florida and Aljaz's native country of Slovenia. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz, 28. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

