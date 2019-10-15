Strictly's Karen Haeur shares an exclusive tour of her home with David Webb: video Karen and her boyfriend David have lived together since April

Karen Hauer has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of the beautiful home she shares with her boyfriend David Webb. The Strictly Come Dancing pro and her partner moved in together in April, and she revealed they have incorporated a sweet tribute to the place they first met – the premiere of Disney's Coco – into their décor.

The couple have hung a framed copy of the movie poster on the wall in their living room, with Karen explaining: "So this is a very special wall for me. We have a painting of my little Betty by my friend Pennie, but most importantly this poster was given to me by David! That's where we first met in Coco! Remember?"

WATCH: Karen Hauer gives HELLO! a tour of her house

Karen also revealed she has a special gift from one of her former Strictly celebrity dance partners in her kitchen. "So here's my kitchen and I guess one of the quirkiest things is that I have that I really cherish, is when I danced with the hairy biker Dave Myers, he got me some really cool knives!" she said, adding: "Chop, chop, chop because I really love cooking, so cuts a good fillet!"

RELATED: Strictly's Karen Hauer and David Webb give their first exclusive interview to HELLO!

Fans of the Strictly pro who follow her on Instagram, will have seen the regular workouts that Karen films in her living room, and she showed the space to HELLO!, telling us: "This is my favourite place because this is where I get to relax and chill and breathe, but then, there's also the other part where this is the space where I actually use to workout and do all of my exercises. Just here! It's not that much space that you need to do a good workout. Yay! And it's great because I get the sunlight,

I can open the doors, I can get the air in, the dogs run in and out."

Karen Hauer and Favid Webb have lived together since April

Karen continued: "It's amazing and it just makes me feel really zen and peaceful. and I love it. So this is a very special place for us that we share with our dogs Betty and Marley and literally, it's homey."

GALLERY: Inside Strictly pro Karen Hauer's house

The couple, who have been dating since early 2018, gave their first interview and photoshoot together at their home, with Karen telling the magazine of David: "He's my rock. It’s so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul."

For the full exclusive interview, pick up the new issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.