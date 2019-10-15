Where does Martin Clunes live? All the details on the Doc Martin star's home life The actor lives on a farm with his wife Philippa and their daughter Emily

Martin Clunes has become a regular fixture on screens with his role on Doc Martin and recent ITV documentary series, Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals. But when he’s not travelling the world and coming face to face with exotic animals in danger, the actor spends much of his time at home in Dorset with his wife Philippa, who he has been married to for 21 years.

The Doc Martin actor and his wife have lived in Beaminster for the past two decades along with their daughter Emily, who has since moved to Gloucester, where she is studying equestrian science. The couple bought their own farm in 2007, which is home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

"I love the space and the way everything is changing all the time with the seasons. It keeps me in touch with real life," Martin said in an interview with Saga, adding that since filming his role in Vanity Fair he has a recently-discovered passion for carriage driving close to his home, which he says is “a wonderful way of switching off from the world".

Martin opened up about his apparently idyllic home life in an interview with Dorset magazine in November 2018, where he said they enjoy exploring the area on foot or by horse, with his favourite horse riding routes over to Hooke Woods, or around his local neighbourhood, where "you can get a fantastic nosey of everyone’s gardens over their hedges".

Martin Clunes lives on a farm in his Dorset with his wife Philippa and their pet dogs

But don’t expect him to be giving fans a peek inside his own home or garden any time soon; the 57-year-old’s Instagram and Twitter accounts appear to be managed his team, and most often feature posts related to his latest acting work, however, a couple of pictures of Martin with his beloved pet dogs have also been shared, much to the delight of his fans.

