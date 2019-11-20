Discover Holly Willoughby's favourite high street homeware buys from £15 It's easier than you might think to recreate Holly's interiors style

Holly Willoughby has confessed to being a big fan of interior design, previously telling HELLO! that she even uses Pinterest to design imaginary rooms she doesn't have. So it's little surprise that the This Morning presenter's family home in London is impeccably styled, with an amazing kitchen, marble-effect bathroom and parquet flooring that looks like all of our Pinterest dreams bought to life.

The good news is, you don't need to spend a fortune to recreate Holly's interiors style. Although she has splashed out on some investment pieces for her house, many of her other home accessories can be found on the high street, for as little as £15. See some of her top buys below…

Emma Bridgewater kitchenware

Holly loves Emma Bridgewater designs, and her kitchen is filled with colourful polka dot plates, bowls and serving dishes from the brand, as seen here when she prepared a Christmas dinner for her family. The polka dot collection is a classic, with the colourful spots adorning everything from mugs to teapots, and an affordable price tag starting at £5.

Polka dot plate, £17.95, Emma Bridgewater

The mum-of-three also has her own personalised Holly mug – perfect for the festive season and an ideal Christmas gift. Get yours from £20.95 +£1 per letter.

Personalised Christmas Holly mug, from £20.95, Emma Bridgewater

Diptyque Candles

Holly's Instagram posts show she has candles on display throughout her house, including on the dining table and in her living room, with Diptyque being a particular favourite brand. The mum-of-three has the Rose Geranium candle in her home, which has a floral scent and is available for £47 at Selfridges. Alternatively, you can try smaller candles from the brand for £27 at Net-a-Porter.

Diptyque Geranium Rosa scented candle, £47, Selfridges

Holly added an extra special touch to her candle with the Diptyque carousel, which is available to buy individually for £45. Or you can get a set of two 70g candles in the Baies and Roses scents along with a gilded carousel for £90 at Net-a-Porter, a gorgeous festive addition to your home this Christmas.

Diptyque Baies and Roses carousel set, £90, Net-a-Porter

KitchenAid stand mixer

Holly loves cooking with her children, and previously released her own recipe book for mums, called Truly Scrumptious Baby. So the 38-year-old has kitted out her kitchen with appliances including this copper KitchenAid stand mixer, which can be used for mixing, beating, whisking and kneading. The stylish copper design owned by Holly is certainly an investment at £749, but if you aren't too fussy about colour, you can save more than £250 by opting for a different shade.

Copper KitchenAid stand mixer, £749, Currys PC World

Alternatively, you can get a similar look with the Kenwood kMix metallic stand mixer, which is available for £269 from John Lewis.

Kenwood kMix metallic stand mixer, £269, John Lewis

Dunelm bedding

Holly has designed her own range of bedding for Dunelm, which she no doubt uses in her own home. There is a selection of reversible duvet covers with delicate floral prints and muted shades of white, grey and pink, that tie in with Holly's own interiors style. One of our favourites is this paisley cotton duvet cover, which has been reduced to £31.50 for a double cover, from its original price of £45.

Holly Willoughby Paisley reversible duvet cover, £31.50, Dunelm

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

