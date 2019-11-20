Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have incredibly busy schedules right now working on the BBC One dance show, but on Tuesday evening the dance duo enjoyed a rare night in relaxing at their home in London. Janette took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair sitting on the sofa, dressed in matching dressing gowns while watching the television. In the caption, the pro simply wrote: "Cuddles in robes at home." The footage also gave a glimpse inside their cosy living room, complete with a dove grey sofa and French windows. The couple are able to put their feet up during the week more so now that both of them are out of the competition, although they are still taking part in the group dances each Saturday.

Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoyed relaxing at home on Tuesday night

The Strictly couple enjoyed a special weekend celebrating Janette's birthday on Saturday, which coincided with Strictly's Blackpool special show. The dancer was presented a cake with Aljaz's face on it, and shared a party with Gemma Atkinson, who was also celebrating her birthday. To make it even more memorable, Gemma and Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia was down for the show, and Janette and Aljaz enjoyed plenty of cuddles with her before the show started.

Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017

Janette and Aljaz had gone to visit Gemma, Gorka and Mia last month and the former Emmerdale actress has a feeling that they will be the next Strictly stars to have children. Talking to HELLO!, the 34-year-old said: "I think Janette and Aljaz will be amazing parents when they decide to have a little baby. Janette was so, so good with Mia and Aljaz's niece Zala is beautiful, so maybe they'll have their own little Zala, I think if and when they do, it'll be the cutest baby and the best dancer!"

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017 and are both hoping to start a family in the future, although they are concentrating on their dance careers for the moment. Appearing on Lorraine in February, Janette gave fans an update about having children. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids." She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

Earlier this year Aljaz and Janette also opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

