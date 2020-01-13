Holly Willoughby launches gorgeous new homeware collection – and prices start at £10 The This Morning presenter shared the inspiration behind the collection

Fans of Holly Willoughby's style can now incorporate it into their homes with the launch of her new bedding collection at Dunelm. The This Morning presenter proudly showcased her new line on Instagram on Sunday, and said she had "fallen in love" with the luxurious designs, which are available online and in-store now.

Discussing her inspiration for the collection, Holly said: "When you buy your first home it's so important for it to be an extension of you – when you fill it with things, they should be pieces that you really love, cherish and will have for a really long time and this is exactly what inspired this collection."

Holly Willoughby has launched a new homeware collection at Dunelm

The range features five different duvet cover designs made with 100% cotton, as well as accompanying accessories such as covers and throws. All of the bedcovers are reversible, so you can easily switch up your bedroom style at minimal effort. Better still, prices start at just £10 for the pillowcases and up to £70 for a super kingsize duvet cover. See our highlights from the collection below…

Holly Willoughby's Etta bedcover

This duvet cover features a hand-drawn floral pattern with soft blue tones that will freshen up your bedroom for spring and summer.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby Etta bedcover, from £35, Dunelm

Holly Willoughby's Tamsin bedcover

Available in both blush pink and soft grey, Holly's Tamsin bedcover has delicate floral patterns on both sides and is a classic, feminine addition to your bedroom.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby pink Tamsin bedcover, from £35, Dunelm

SHOP: Holly Willoughby grey Tamsin bedcover, from £35, Dunelm

Holly Willoughby's Lorenza bedcover

With a colour palette of soft blues, greys and whites, the Lorenza bedding has a beautiful floral motif and a co-ordinating print on the reverse.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby Lorenza bedcover, from £35, Dunelm

Holly Willoughby's Zuri bedcover

Promising to add a touch of "classic vintage style" to the collection, Zuri features a tile print in muted tones of soft grey and white. We can imagine Holly has this in her own home, which features neutral tones throughout.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby Zuri bedcover, from £35, Dunelm

