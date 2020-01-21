Katy Perry and the Kardashians' home organisers have all you need to declutter your house You'll have organised cupboards to rival a Kardashian in no time

From Khloé Kardashian to Katy Perry, and Reese Witherspoon to Gwyneth Paltrow, when the A-list want to get their homes in order, The Home Edit are the first people they call. And now you can get your cupboards organised enough to rival a Kardashians with the professional home organisers' new homeware line, which is available exclusively at John Lewis.

Featuring the Perspex storage containers, shelves, turntables and baskets that are used by the stars to organise their kitchen cabinets to their utility rooms, The Home Edit line with InterDesign costs between £4 and £28, and is available in John Lewis stores and online.

Katy Perry hired The Home Edit to organise her home

A must-have is the two-tier storage turntable, which you could use in your bathroom to display your favourite beauty products, or in your kitchen to keep herbs and spices organised and easily in reach. The multi-purpose piece could even be used to store stationery and children's art supplies neatly.

SHOP: The Home Edit & InterDesign 2-tier storage turntable, £20, John Lewis

Meanwhile, you can keep all of your cans and cooking ingredients lined up and easily in view with the clever three-tier expandable shelf, just like those used by Khloé and Kim Kardashian in their pantries.

SHOP: The Home Edit & InterDesign 3-tier expandable shelf, £22, John Lewis

Just like organised stars including Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, you can keep everything neatly-labelled and easy to find with the sets of labels, such as pantry labels, bathroom and laundry labels, and refrigerator labels at £8 per set.

SHOP: The Home Edit & InterDesign pantry labels, £8, John Lewis

We feel a spring clean coming on!

