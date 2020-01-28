He's worth an estimated £62million, so it's little surprise that Declan Donnelly has been keen to invest some of his fortune into property. The Britain's Got Talent host lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla in the London suburb of Chiswick, and while he is notoriously private about his family life, he has given fans rare glimpses inside his home on Instagram – typically with photos featuring his pet dog Rocky.

The Geordie presenters had lived in very close proximity of one another for almost three decades before Ant chose to move to a house almost 10 miles away earlier in 2019. Located in the leafy area of Chiswick in west London, Dec's home boasts a neutral colour scheme with pale grey, white and cream hues, wooden floors and sleek accessories. In one snap of his Saturday night takeaway, he showed off his kitchen, complete with grey cabinets, white work surfaces, white tiles, and chrome accents including a square bread bin and matching toaster.

To celebrate his dog Rocky's fourth birthday, he wrote on Instagram: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." The image showed the cute Daschund sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. And we are loving the little wicker baskets holding the teddies!

Rocky also cuddled up to the Britain’s Got Talent presenter in his bed, giving us a glimpse inside his bedroom. Surrounded by crisp white bed sheets, the room is a blank canvas for Dec and his wife Ali Astall to decorate and add colour as they wish. However, any parent would agree that white is a very ambitious colour to choose for a house with a young child!

In preparation for the new series, Dec and Ali were pictured with their baby daughter Isla, 1, at a London-based airport ahead of their flight to Australia. He married Ali in 2015 after a one-year engagement but told The Evening Standard earlier this year that the hard work of fatherhood came as a shock. "No one tells you how hard being a parent is," he confessed. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm loving it."

