Victoria Beckham gave fans a huge treat on Saturday as she shared a video tour of her childhood bedroom. But this wasn't your typical teenage-pop-star-posters-on-the-wall kind of vibe, oh no! This is Posh Spice we're talking about, after all. While we're sure some tidying-up and reshuffling have occurred since VB occupied the space, it's still incredibly impressive. For starters, there is a staircase in the room... where it leads, we don't know; but anyone who's ever watched Hocus Pocus and thought, 'I'd love a staircase in my room,' VB had one.

Only Victoria Beckham could have a staircase in her childhood bedroom

The bedroom has beautiful wooden floors and all-white furniture, with a large wardrobe and chest of drawers taking up space on one side. Opposite those is a kingsize bed with a large mirror hanging on the wall above it. There's a grey, faux fur rug on one side of the bedroom floor and little brown baskets dotted around the room to use for storage. There's also a stunning bay window in a mahogany wood which looks out onto the garden.

A kingsize bed sits under an ornate mirror

MORE: Take a look inside Caroline Flack's £1.1m London home as she prepares to rent it out

Explaining her surroundings, Victoria said in the clips: "So today me, David and the kids came to visit my mum and dad and this is my old bedroom – it brings back so many memories. My mum has redecorated, this was not my doll, but yeah this is where I grew up."

A clean white wardrobe sat in the middle of a chest of drawers and smaller storage unit

Panning the camera around to some quirky-looking dolls, the fashion designer continued: "I remember these dolls! So this is Aunt Sally and this is Worzel Gummidge, and I remember my mum and dad giving these to me and my sister one Christmas when we were really young. It brings back such nice memories it really does. It’s so nice to come back."

Two huge windows sit on opposite sides of the room

MORE: Planning a bedroom makeover? Get inspo from these 26 stylish celebs

We can certainly see who may have inspired Victoria's own decorating tastes in her £31million London home. She and husband David spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and are understandably proud of their abode. Beautifully decorated throughout, it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in for his own privacy. The family also have a second home to spend time in, a barn conversion in the Cotswolds where they often spend weekends and holidays together. What a life!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.