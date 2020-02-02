Dancing on Ice star Maura Higgins shares a look inside her London home The Love Island star previously revealed she has no plans to move in with Curtis Pritchard yet

What a year it has been for Maura Higgins since appearing on Love Island! She may not have won the show, but she has gone on to compete on Dancing on Ice, and is still loved-up with Curtis Pritchard, with the pair even hosting the National Television Awards social media coverage together in January.

Not only that, but she appears to have moved home too. Photos shared by the former ring girl on Instagram in recent months have offered a glimpse into what seems to be her new living room, which is remarkably different to the open-plan space she used to regularly post snaps from before starring on the ITV show.

Maura Higgins shared a look inside her living room on Instagram

The room has champagne-coloured jacquard print wallpaper and wooden flooring, and a mirrored cabinet positioned underneath the television. It provided the perfect backdrop for a photo ahead of a big night out at an awards show, but Maura has offered further glimpses inside the room as she enjoyed cosy nights in, too. The sofa complements the luxurious living room décor, with a subtle metallic sheen to the neutral fabric, and a pink cushion adding a pop of colour to contrast against the soft tones throughout the room.

Maura is currently competing on Dancing on Ice

Maura often used to share photos from her old living room which doubled up as her dressing room, with a white dressing table and Hollywood-style lit-up mirror, and metal chair draped with a fluffy sheepskin throw. The 29-year-old had floating shelves on the walls to display a selection of photos and prints, while her makeup was neatly organised in clear drawers and jars.

The Love Island finalist appears to have always been a fan of a minimalistic aesthetic, using a mix of textures and metallic accents such as her soft rug and silver throw to add the stylish finishing touches.

Maura's living room used to double up as her dressing room

Maura and Curtis are yet to take the plunge and move in together like some of their former housemates, like Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, with Curtis telling Mirror Online in October that they were happy taking things slowly. "We haven't had a conversation about moving in together or anything like that yet. It's good to take things slow," he said, adding: "You wouldn't usually move in together so soon- I've only known her for two and a half months!"

