Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside her bedroom – and it has the most stylish features The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in LA close to her famous daughters

Kris Jenner has given a glimpse inside her incredible LA home – and it's incredibly chic! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had invited Diane von Furstenberg over to her house, and the pair posed for a photo in the famous momager's bedroom, which was shared on Instagram. The room was decorated in neutral tones, with dove grey walls displayed with artwork. The pair stood in front of Kris' bed, which had a cream throw and tan blanket draped over it. In view were also two bedside tables, both with matching modern lights. Kris and Diane both shared the photo on their respective accounts, with Kris writing in the caption: "Spent the morning with this amazing Icon in my bedroom!!!! What an amazing beautiful woman and friend who is definitely #InCharge ... love you DVF," while Diane wrote: "This morning I visited the superMom, superWoman of all time!"

Kris Jenner has a very stylish bedroom

Kris lives in the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills, and opened up about her home in an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019. She said that she wanted her house to be a peaceful sanctuary away from the spotlight for her to relax in when she's not working. "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," she explained. Kris has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collection furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she said.

The famous momager lives in LA near her famous family

While all her children have flown the nest, the doting mum lives nearby to her children, with youngest daughter Kylie Jenner living less than a minute away. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Lip Kit founder opened up about her close relationship with her mum. She said: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together." On whether there is a rivalry between her family's homes, she added: "There is zero rivalry when it comes to houses. We're very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other's homes. I'm incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."

