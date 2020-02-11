Inside The One Show host Matt Baker's home life on a Hertfordshire farm The Countryfile host has his very own amazing home in the country

Matt Baker has just weeks left of his presenting role on The One Show after announcing his plans to leave the show in December, partly so he can spend more time with his family. And while he is also looking forward to pursuing new career opportunities, there's no doubt he will be keen to spend more time at home, which is on a farm in Hertfordshire.

The 37-year-old juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work.

Matt Baker lives on a farm, and revealed a sheep got inside his utility room

Matt often gives his Instagram followers glimpses inside his family life on the farm, and previously shared an amusing snap showing how one of their sheep had managed to get inside their house. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his utility room, Matt wrote: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted."

Matt often shares glimpses inside his home life on Instagram

It's clear that the BBC presenter is passionate about his work as a farmer, and he opened up about his lifestyle in an interview with the Mirror in 2019, explaining: "We've got sheep, chickens, dogs – our dog’s just had eight puppies – a cat, tropical fish… We’ve also got orchards and paddocks, so if I’m not cutting the grass, I’m training the sheep. Or I’m in the wood yard building something."

Matt has several animals including donkeys on his farm

He continued: "I’m a farmer’s son, so I was taught to get on with things and do them myself. But that’s a nightmare for my wife, because it means we’ve been doing the house up for a long time because of my work schedule."

Matt also wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep. We're sure he'll have plenty to keep his hands full once he leaves The One Show in March!

