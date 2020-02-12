Discover Gatcombe Park, where Peter and Autumn Phillips continue to live post-split Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall also live on the estate

Peter and Autumn Phillips have denied speculation that she may return to her native Canada following the announcement of their divorce, with the former couple both set to remain in the UK for the sake of their two daughters – Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

They are currently still living together in the family home, but it has been reported that one of them will move to another property nearby on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, allowing them both to be hands-on parents.

Peter and Autumn aren't the only royals to live on the estate; Peter's mum Princess Anne also lives there with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and his sister Zara also lives there with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, spend much of their time at Highgrove, which is just a few miles away in nearby Tetbury.

Located between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, Gatcombe Park was bought by the Queen in 1976 for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade II-listed manor house set within some 730-acres of parkland, but also maintains a London residence at St James's Palace.

Peter and Autumn live on the Gatcombe Park estate

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock including cattle and breeding horses. The estate also hosts many equestrian events throughout the year, including the Gatcombe International Horse Trials, where Peter's sister Zara typically competes and all the family enjoy a day out together.

Gatcombe Park was bought for Princess Anne by the Queen

Princess Anne has previously told Countryfile about her life on the estate, and why farming is vital to its upkeep, explaining: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

