Former TOWIE star (and now known for her own show Ferne McCann: First Time Mum) Ferne McCann recently moved out of her Essex flat and into a new property with her daughter Sunday. She has since launched an Instagram account documenting the renovation of their home at @fernemccannhome, and most recently shared before and after videos of Sunday’s new playroom. Crediting interior design service The Modern Nursery, she wrote on Instagram Stories: “It was the best service! We took our time creating the perfect playroom for Sunday.”

The finished room features a mini play kitchen, an art area, a doll’s house, a slide, a dress-up area and a teepee- basically everything we dreamt of as little girls. As for the decor, it features a large patterned rug, floor-length chiffon curtains and intricate gold star stickers on one wall.

Sunday's nursery features a doll's house and a teepee

Ferne has also posted on her feed to share the colour of the playroom’s walls. “Hours of fun in the new playroom designed by @themodernnursery,” she wrote. “Plenty more pics to follow… But lots are asking what colour is the paint on the walls. It’s ‘fresh foliage’ DULUX.” The larger rattan-framed mirror on the wall, meanwhile, comes from H&M and will set you back just £24.99.

Sunday has her very own personalised black board and art area

Sunday also has her very own custom black board personalised with her name in different coloured letters and a mini shelf with stickers, plant pots, and a roll of stencil drawings for colouring in. Alongside a photo of the area, Ferne wrote: “The coolest custom black board you ever did see.” We concur.

Ferne isn’t the only celebrity to have unveiled a home renovation Instagram account: Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lydia Bright and more have all launched their own over the last year, and we’ve rounded up the very best to follow for inspiration here.

