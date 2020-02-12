How Kim Kardashian went plastic-free in her home – and you can too Kanye West's wife is inspiring fans to live more sustainably in 2020

Kim Kardashian revealed she had made a big change in her home when she gave fans a tour of walk-in fridge and pantry in January; she has gone plastic-free and is also following a plant-based diet in a bid to live more sustainably. And now the professional home organisers who helped her to overhaul her kitchen storage have shared the details of how they helped her to eliminate plastic, and the products they have used in its place.

Sharing a photo inside Kim and Kanye West's huge walk-in fridge on Instagram, The Home Edit team wrote: "Transitioning @kimkardashian's walk-in fridge to be plastic-free was such a fun challenge! To avoid using plastic we implemented steel crates, glass and bamboo food storage, beeswax bags, and steel turntables for jars and condiments."

Kim Kardashian has gone plastic-free in her kitchen

If you have also been inspired to organise your kitchen after seeing the photos from Kim's home, as well as her friend Chrissy Teigen's super-tidy pantry, you'll find plenty of eco-friendly storage solutions at retailers like John Lewis and Amazon. Better still, these reusable pieces won't cost the earth – both literally and figuratively. Here are a few of our top picks to get started, and they all cost under £20.

Store fresh fruit and vegetables, dried goods and snacks in steel crates with the iDesign Classico storage basket, which could also be used for kitchen utensils or storage around the house.

SHOP: iDesign Classico storage basket, £11.99, Amazon

An eco-friendly alternative to a plastic lunchbox, these bamboo 1l containers are ideal for packed lunches or storing leftovers.

SHOP: Round bamboo lunch box, £10, John Lewis & Partners

Ditch cling film and plastic bags in favour of beeswax wraps, which can be washed and reused and will last for around a year – a much more eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastics.

SHOP: Bee's Wrap Honeycomb reusable sandwich wraps, £19.99, John Lewis & Partners

While shoppers have been going mad for plastic rotating spice racks and turntables (thanks in part to organised stars like Stacey Solomon), a stainless steel organiser is well worth the extra expense if you're trying to cut out plastic.

SHOP: Lazy Susan turntable kitchen organiser, £12.99, Amazon

Keep your food organised and fresh for longer in these airtight glass jars with bamboo lids, which you can use for everything from grains to flour and sugar like Kim has in her pantry.

SHOP: Pack of three glass storage jars, £18.99, Amazon

