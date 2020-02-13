See inside Renée Zellweger's Texas childhood home The property where the Bridget Jones star grew up is for sale

The home where Renée Zellweger spent her childhood in Texas has gone up for sale for £625,000, and as expected the property is pretty impressive. It’s a large bungalow comprised of four bedrooms, two large bathrooms and two half bathrooms, and is set on over two acres of land. “This home won’t last”, reads the listing. “Once home to famed actress Renée Zellweger.”

The study

Realtor Chrissy Namaki says the house has already had a lot of attention. Speaking to realtor.com, she says the Hollywood tie “has brought a lot of publicity, a lot of exposure”, but that listing the property the day after the Oscars – when Renée took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role – was only coincidence. “We didn’t plan the sale that way, but it’s definitely helped generate some interest in the property,” she said.

Another thing that will undoubtedly appeal to hardcore Renée fans is that the daughter of the most recent homeowners was a cheerleader with Renée as a child. “There’s still a history there,” Chrissy told the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve gotten to hear some cool stories about that.”

The living room

When it comes to décor, the property prides itself on open spaces, with a neutral colour palette and several exposed brick features including walls and fireplaces. The living room features a built-in bookcase and exposed beam ceiling, and leads through to an open-plan kitchen, where you will find white cabinets and rustic brown-hued counters as well as a small bar area at one side.

The kitchen

The master bedroom

Further down the hallway, the master bedroom features a large sliding closet door made from rustic wood to match the wooden floors running throughout the house, while the pièce de résistance in the master bathroom is a freestanding bath above which hangs a suitably countrified chandelier.

The master bathroom

Outside, the property boasts its own private baseball field, a large back patio for barbecues and a mini soccer field.

The grounds

Imagery: Jimmy Carrol with Carroll Media for photos and Carolyn Knight with Design by Knight Interiors for staging.

