Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share a glimpse inside their London home

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have spent the past few weeks apart while Janette travelled the country on the show's live tour, so there's no doubt they'll be enjoying some downtime together at their home in London now it has come to an end. Back in November, Janette showed fans how they liked to spend a relaxing night in, sharing a photo of herself and her husband sitting on the sofa, dressed in matching dressing gowns while watching the television.

WATCH: See Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's love story

In the caption, the pro simply wrote: "Cuddles in robes at home." The footage also gave a glimpse inside their cosy living room, complete with a dove grey sofa and French windows.

Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoyed relaxing at home

Janette and Aljaz moved in to their new home in London in December 2018, and while they haven't shared many photos from their new home, Janette did once share a glimpse inside their dreamy bathroom, which looked like the perfect spot to unwind after a day at work.

GALLERY: See inside Janette and Aljaz's London home

Meanwhile, photos shared from their former home showed the cute personal touches they had added throughout, including framed photos, lots of Disney memorabilia, and of course, their dancing trophies.

Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017 and are both hoping to start a family in the future, although they are concentrating on their dance careers for the moment. Appearing on Lorraine in February 2019, Janette gave fans an update about having children. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids." She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

RELATED: Inside the homes of the Strictly professional dancers

Earlier this year Aljaz and Janette also opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.