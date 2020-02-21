Tom Fletcher shares glimpse into his kids’ incredible playroom complete with home cinema The McFly star has kitted out his kids' room with some incredible features

Tom Fletcher took to Instagram on Friday to share a glimpse inside his children's amazing playroom. Full of toys and instruments, the room also featured red walls and its very own sofa, but most impressive of all is the massive home cinema setup that sons Buzz, Buddy and Max can be seen watching Star Wars on. The giant projector screen takes up almost an entire wall, and is flanked by three huge speakers that no doubt provide top-notch surround sound, making it the perfect hideaway for Tom and his wife Giovanna Fletcher's children.

Tom shared the photo on Instagram

The family are no doubt looking forward to having a relaxed weekend after a busy half term, especially mum Giovanna who has spent the week doing press for the insightful podcast she recorded with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Giovanna and the Duchess of Cambridge

In the podcast, released on Saturday, Kate and Giovanna chatted about motherhood, and the Duchess made some big reveals about her own parenthood journey and her life with children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, who will turn two in April.

At one point, the royal even opened up about her struggle with morning sickness, telling author Giovanna: "I got very bad morning sickness. I'm not the happiest of pregnant people. Lots of people have it far, far worse. It was definitely a challenge. Not just for me, but also for your loved ones around you and I think that's the thing - being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family. William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard to see you're suffering without actually being able to do anything about it."

