Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside luxury living room at New York home with new family photo The Chicago actress lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas live in a Georgian mansion in the outskirts of Manhattan, and it's as stylish as you would imagine! Most recently, the Chicago actress shared a picture on Instagram of Michael relaxing in their living room with their puppy, Taylor. The actor was dressed in his comfortable clothes with Taylor on his lap while relaxing on a plush grey sofa. Also in shot was a large modern painting hanging on the wall. In the caption of the photo, Catherine wrote: "It must be love, love, love. When your husband loves the other guys in your life. Priceless."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a very stylish living room

The celebrity couple live with their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with incredible views of the Hudson river. The property has eight bedrooms, along with ten full and two half bathrooms. Other impressive features include a wood-panelled library, a two-bedroom guest suite, an indoor swimming pool, fitness room, games lounge, and an outside summer kitchen. The family have a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals what her hair looks like without hair extensions

The family have a beautiful chandelier in the stairwell of their property

Michael and Catherine's son Dylan is currently living away from home while studying at Brown University, but his family have been making regular visits to his halls of residence. The teenager recently shared a photo of himself with Catherine and her family from Wales, who had taken a trip to see him, dressed in Brown University sweatshirts.

READ: Inside Jennifer Aniston's luxurious living room in her Beverly Hills mansion

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design, and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Most recently, the star hinted that her homeware line would be bringing out new products over the next few months, after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram holding up a patterned duvet cover, revealing that she had "so much in store". She wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.