One of Kate Middleton's favourite designers launches John Lewis home collection – see top picks The Orla Kiely x John Lewis line features everything from bedding to kitchenware

While one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion labels ceased trading in 2018, she can still get her fix of Orla Kiely's famous prints courtesy of a new homeware collaboration with John Lewis. The collection features everything from mugs to rugs and bedding adorned with Orla's signature motifs and bold colours, and with prices ranging from £10 up to £549, it's accessible for shoppers on even the tightest budget.

The collaboration also sees Orla's prints on lighting for the first time, with a range of both lamps and pendant shades that will add a cool splash of colour to any room.

Orla Kiely has launched a homeware collection at John Lewis

Orla Kiely's fashion label counted the likes of Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton, Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley among its famous fans, and her quirky 60s-inspired designs have led her to be known as the "Queen of Prints". And with the designer's famous stem pattern featuring on the homeware collection along with some new prints, it's sure to be a hit. Here are a few of our top picks…

MORE: 16 surprising celebrities with their own homeware lines

We love the bold floral print on this Acapulco duvet cover, which is inspired by the palms and tropical flowers of the US pacific coast with a palette of grey, pale yellow and pink.

Orla Kiely Acapulco bedding, from £25, John Lewis & Partners

With their retro flower tile print, this set of teacups and saucers would make an ideal Mother's Day gift.

Orla Kiely flower tile cup and saucer set, £30, John Lewis & Partners

Add a splash of print and colour to any room with this exclusive stem print ceramic table lamp, which marks the first time Orla's prints have featured on lighting.

Orla Kiely juniper stem ceramic table lamp, £75, John Lewis & Partners

Not only is this lunchbox stylish, but it's also sustainable, as it is made from bamboo, making it an ideal choice for lunches on the go.

Orla Kiely flower stem sprig bamboo lunchbox, £20, John Lewis & Partners

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.