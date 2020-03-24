Lisa Faulkner has shared a glimpse into her beautiful kitchen and garden. Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders star treated fans to a look inside her and John Torode's Monday morning routine while self-isolating, and the MasterChef star could be seen sitting at a table building a Lego model as Lisa looked on. Behind him, the pair's sprawling garden was in view, covered in sunshine. Also to the left and right of the frame, features of their beautiful kitchen were visible, including stunning wooden floors, a bookshelf and a beautiful marble table.

In her caption, Lisa, mum to daughter Billie, explained: "Homework on one side of the table. Lego building on the other. All looks a place of calm but believe me we are just trying to find our feet and work out how we all live and work together. Happy whatever day of the week it is ... oh yes Monday! Love you all."

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

Lisa has been keeping her thousands of fans up to date with her self-isolation routine, sharing both the highs and lows of being cooped up indoors. On Saturday, the TV star admitted that being limited to the confines of her home was taking its toll slightly, telling followers: "Morning. I've been really quiet this morning. I did Nadia's yoga. I did some of her meditation first, then I did some of her yoga, and I've been really quiet, and the house is really quiet. John's doing the garden and… it's weird. I feel weird today. I'll see you in a bit."

Lisa and John have been living together in London for some time, and occasionally share glimpses into their beautiful home. As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. The stylish room features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. The couple also has a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a blender and spice rack can be seen on the work surface behind.

