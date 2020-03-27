Anton du Beke has shared a rare glimpse into his home – and we love his bold curtains! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Strictly star revealed that he would be filming workouts for all those self-isolating to watch on social media. To promote his exciting venture, Anton filmed a quick segment in his living room – and it certainly looks big. Standing in front of his home's grand, U-shaped windows, Anton – who was hilariously decked out in a suit and top hat and carrying a cane – said to the camera: "Are you ready? Then we shall begin. [looks himself up and down] Too much? You're probably right."

WATCH: Anton du Beke shares rare glimpse into his home

The dancer added the caption: "It's time! Join me at 11am at antondubeke.tv/elevenses for my first daily workout. See you there, my loves!" Also in view were chic wooden floors and perhaps most impressively of all, gorgeous patterned curtains that wrapped around the spacious front of the house.

Anton and his twins

Anton, who is the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, having competed in all 17 series of the hit BBC show, rarely shares details about his private life on social media. But when he's not in rehearsals, on tour, or writing, Anton spends his time at home with his wife Hannah Summers and their two young children, George and Henrietta.

It's little surprise that Anton has refrained from sharing more insight into his family home; the dancer's marriage only came to light two months after he and Hannah had tied the knot, when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring and wedding band when they attended the Chelsea Flower Show together in 2017.

In 2019, the father-of-two opened up about his home life in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, even revealing that his two children are taking after him. Anton explained: "They love singing and dancing – it's gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true." How sweet!

