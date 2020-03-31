Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside luxurious bathroom - and it looks like a spa

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family have been self-isolating at their home in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Chicago actress has been treating fans to photos of rooms in the stunning property. Most recently, Catherine shared a glimpse inside one of the ten bathrooms in the house, which had the most stunning views overlooking the sprawling grounds. Resembling something from a spa hotel, the gorgeous space had a vintage roll top bath in the centre of the room, a wooden table with beauty products, and a white chaise lounge. The Hollywood star lives in an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan, with husband Michael Douglas, and their two children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' bathroom looks like a spa!

The family's home looks out over the Hudson River, which can be seen from many of the rooms in the house. Other key features in their house include a wood-panelled library, a two-bedroom guest suite, an indoor swimming pool, fitness room, games lounge, and an outside summer kitchen. There is also a games room, where Catherine has been learning to play pool over the past few days with a little help from Michael. The family have a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

The Hollywood star recently shared a photo of Michael Douglas relaxing in their stylish living room

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design, and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Most recently, the star hinted that her homeware line would be bringing out new products over the next few months, after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram holding up a patterned duvet cover, revealing that she had "so much in store". She wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?"

