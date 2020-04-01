WATCH: Victoria Beckham's hilarious video of daughter Harper working as an usher in 'Beckham cinema' The Beckham's love their home cinema

Just like the rest of us, the Beckham family have been spending their days in lockdown at their home and the famous clan have been making sure to spend plenty of quality time together. Passing the time by screening their favourite films in the 'Beckham Cinema', Victoria couldn’t help but share this hilarious video of her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram.

RELATED: David Beckham suffers an injury in the kitchen – and Harper Beckham comes to the rescue!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham shares hilarious video of Harper working as an usher in the ‘Beckham cinema’

Relaxing in her comfiest loungewear, the eight-year-old was on hand to provide her family with a selection of snacks while they watched Bohemian Rhapsody on the big screen. Clearly enjoying their time together, we’re just a little bit jealous of the family's cosy night in.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares funny throwback photo as she starts home-schooling