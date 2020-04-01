13 gardening buys to keep you occupied during isolation There's nothing like gardening in the spring

Whether you’re new to gardening or a seasoned green-fingered type, the spread of coronavirus means more people than ever are turning to gardening to keep occupied during isolation. Of course, any gardener needs to start with the basics like tools and a hose, so we’ve found the very best ones to shop now, plus plenty of other outdoor buys to turn your garden into a safe haven for spring…

Plants

Last but not least, you need something to plant, right? Amazon has an incredible selection of plants, trees, shrubs and more. We’re shopping for the most colourful ones out there in a bid to brighten up our space as much as possible. Happy gardening!

Plants, various prices, Amazon

Garden bench

The quickest way to transform your outdoor space, a gorgeous bench gives you the perfect place to get some much-need peace and quiet. We love Wayfair’s simple and chic offering, which can be painted if you prefer some colour.

Harriet bench, £136.99, Wayfair

Plant stand

This ladder shelf for your plants is a gorgeous focal point no matter what the size of the garden, and the perfect place to show off all of your hard work.

Plant stand, £20.99, Wayfair

Water Butt

Looking to keep the costs of your water metre down? Why not take advantage of the April showers and install a sustainable water butt - Amazon has a barrelful of options…

Harcostar Water Butt Kit, £44.99, Amazon

Garden tools

Necessary for any green-fingered god or goddess, this nine-piece set has everything you need for digging, raking, shearing and more. The tools are made from rust-resistant steel and come in a handy tote bag, with enough room to carry everything plus the offsets from your plants. We’re even considering buying two and giving the other as a gift!

Garden tool set, £34.99, Amazon

Garden lights

The quickest way to make your garden look pretty is with streams of fairy lights to give your special space a cosy glow. Solar-powered lights are a great option, and we can’t get enough of these colourful blossom lights.

Blossom solar fairy lights, £21.99, Wayfair

Garden hose

A good hose is an important buy for any gardener. This one is small, compact and features anti-kink technology to make winding it up easier than ever. It comes with separate tap fittings and a spray gun for all types of watering.

Primoflex hose pipe, £32, B&Q

Lawn mower

A key tool for any gardener, a great lawn mower is worth splashing out on. This one cuts medium to large-sized gardens, is simple to use and has an easy-to-remove grass box - perfect if you're new to gardening. Shoppers love the powerful engine and ease of switching the cutting height.

FlyMo Speedi-Mo, £91.99, Amazon

Thermometer

Greenhouse owners will use this handy little tool more than almost anything else they own. The little egg changes colour depending on the temperature, so you’re always aware of which of your plants need a little more love.

Colour changing room thermometer, £13, Amazon

Planter

Waitrose has an excellent selection of garden products, but we’re especially coveting this oversized planter, which would look gorgeous filled with a bush, flowers or even a creeping plant.

Dolly tub, £76.49, Waitrose

Garden storage

You probably need somewhere to keep your new tools, so this waterproof storage box is the perfect option. It’s sleek, cool and can be locked for extra safety.

Waterproof garden storage box, £46.99, Amazon

Fertiliser

Keep your garden green by investing in a nutrient-filled fertiliser for your plants and trees. Can't decide which type to buy? Amazon is offering this universal mineral fertiliser which is ideal for perennial, seasonal and greenhouse crops, terrace, orchard, garden, house and outdoor plants.

Magnesium Sulphate NortemBio Fertiliser, £17.98, Amazon

Weed killer

This eco weed killer controls both annual and perennial weeds using natural ingredients, which makes it kinder to the environment that most killers filled with chemicals. Amazon shoppers give it five stars, and since its best used in spring, we’re stocking up now.

Ecofective Weed blast, £18.99, Amazon

