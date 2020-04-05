Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photo inside one of her ten bathrooms – and it's so stylish The Chicago actress lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has the most incredible home in New York, where she has been self-isolating with her family during the coronavirus lockdown. There's no danger of them getting cabin fever either, as the incredible property boasts some impressive features, including a library, a games room, and ten bathrooms! Over the weekend, the Chicago actress shared a glimpse inside one of the many bathrooms in the house, which was painted black, with stylish wall lights which were dimly lit. There was also a Victorian sink unit and vintage gold wall mirror, as well as a lavish toilet roll holder and a ceramic jaguar. In the caption, the mother-of-two explained that the family were experiencing the same issues everyone else in the world is right now with rationing household supplies, writing: "Toilet paper has never been discussed more in our house."

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a stylish gothic-inspired bathroom

Last week, Catherine shared a photo inside one of her other bathrooms, which had a contrasting theme. The large space resembled something from a spa hotel, with a vintage roll top bath in the centre of the room, a wooden table with beauty products, and a white chaise lounge. Other features in the house include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness room, an outside summer kitchen and a two-bedroom guest suite.

Another of Catherine's ten bathrooms in her home

Catherine lives in the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan, with husband Michael Douglas, and their two teenage children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Just before the lockdown, the family welcomed a puppy called Taylor into their home, who has been keeping them on their toes, as well as entertained, during this uncertain time.

Michael Douglas relaxing in the family's living room

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Most recently, the star hinted that her homeware line would be bringing out new products over the next few months, after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram holding up a patterned duvet cover, revealing that she had "so much in store". She wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?"