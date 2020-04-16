Gordon Ramsay shows off incredible sea view from his beach house in Cornwall The Hell's Kitchen star is self-isolating with wife Tana and their five children

Gordon Ramsay and his family are currently staying at their holiday home in Cornwall during the coronavirus pandemic, which is located by the sea. The Hell's Kitchen star shared a video on Instagram this week of their incredible view of the beach from the balcony and we're not jealous at all! From behind the footage, the dad-of-five sang the words to Wake Up it's a Beautiful Morning and said: "It's so beautiful," as he panned the camera around. The celebrity chef's one-year-old son Oscar was also heard gurgling in the background from his dad's arms.

VIDEO: A look at the view from Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home

Gordon Ramsay has the most incredible view from his home

Gordon is self-isolating by the coast with his wife Tana and their children Megan, 22, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 18-year-old Matilda and baby Oscar. While he is social distancing, it hasn't stopped the star from feeling the love of his neighbours. Earlier in the week, the dad-of-five revealed that someone living close to him had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," Gordon said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

The Hell's Kitchen star is isolating with his family in Cornwall

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at reports that locals had criticised the 53-year-old for choosing to spend lockdown in his second home, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

Gordon with wife Tana and their four oldest children

Gordon has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

It's been a busy time for Gordon and his family, who last week celebrated Oscar's first birthday. While the little boy was unable to have a party outside of the house, it didn't stop his parents and siblings making sure he had a day to remember.

