Andrea McLean has shared a glimpse into her garden, and the outdoor space is so chic! The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of her morning yoga routine, and in the background of her post, Andrea's pristine outdoor space could be seen. Featuring short, neatly trimmed grass, a chic stone pit and plenty of beautiful trees, the perimeter of the garden features white, wooden detailing that gives the space serious boutique hotel vibes.

WATCH: Loose Women star Andrea McLean's family all dye their hair during lockdown

In the caption, Andrea revealed how important yoga is to her wellbeing, adding that she has been practising the discipline "for years", and that it is "good for the soul". A segment of her post read: "Yoga is something I’ve practiced for years. And there’s a reason I say 'practice'... I am not a supple person, so doing yoga doesn’t come naturally - I'm a stiff as a board! But I love it. I love how it makes me feel, in my head as well as my stretched body when I finish. You don't need fancy equipment, just yourself. I like to burn some incense (sage is my favourite), close my eyes, and off I go."

Andrea shared a glimpse into her garden on Instagram

Andrea is currently self-isolating in her beautiful Surrey home with her husband Nick Feeney and her children, and often shares glimpses into the property on social media, but has been doing so even more since the coronavirus pandemic began. The home boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work while in lockdown.

Once lockdown was well and truly underway, Andrea revealed her home office space, complete with crystals, candles and a view of her garden. She captioned the post, "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal. My ‘desk’ has been a laundry basket pushed against my bedroom window, in the one room I can get peace and quiet during the day away from the rest of the house. I’ve discovered that I love this space, I had never taken the time to sit and enjoy the view."

