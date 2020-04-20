7 best fans to buy now before the rest of the UK beats you to it Summer's coming!

As the weather begins to heat up, there’s one thing we’re almost certain will happen this summer: cooling fans will sell out everywhere. Home buys have been going out of stock quicker than you can say “add to bag” during isolation, and even if the coronavirus crisis begins to slow, people everywhere will be ordering fans for their home at the first sign of a heatwave.

Fans sell out almost every year, so we recommend beating the crowds by ordering now. Here are the ones available to buy online now with the very best reviews…

Dyson can do no wrong when it comes to new tech, and this fan is one of the most recommended on the internet. It’s certainly pricey, but with smooth, powerful airflow - and barely any noise at all - we think this is an investment worth making.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan, £339, John Lewis

If cheap and cheerful is what you’re looking for, this pedestal fan should do the trick. Amazon shoppers say it’s easy to build and has good airflow, which works for us!

Oscillating pedestal fan, £18.99, Amazon

A handheld fan is useful for using when sitting on the sofa, or out walking the dog. This one is charged via USB, meaning you don’t have to fork out on batteries too.

Hand held fan, £10.98, Amazon

Want something aesthetically pleasing as well as efficient? This retro-style fan is beautiful to look at, and even has a toggle switch to make turning on and off fun.

Swan retro table fan, £17.99, Wayfair

This personal fan is great for placing on a desk while you’re working from home. It’s more silent than most similar offerings, and is also energy efficient, so even if you leave it on all night you won’t feel bad.

Personal cooling fan, £99.99, Amazon

Another Dyson offering, this personal purifier fan is engineered to help improve air quality. It projects cooling, filtered air using an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a glass HEPA filter to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles from the air. It comes with 10 different settings, and a two-year guarantee.

Dyson Pure cool me purifying fan, £249.99, Argos

This tower fan comes with a 7.5-hour timer, making it ideal for putting on while you’re working from home. We particularly like the sleek design, which is easy to hide in the corner of any room, no matter how small.

Tower fan, £54.97, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.