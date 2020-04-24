Loading the player...

WATCH: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen gives fans a tour of his stunning Cotswolds home Laurence takes us inside for a day in the life of the family during lockdown

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen lives in a luxurious home in the Cotswolds and is currently self-isolating there with his wife Jackie, his daughter Cecile and her husband Dan, his younger daughter Hermione and her fiancé Drew, and his three-year-old grandson Albie.

Like the rest of us, the family have been spending all of their time indoors during coronavirus lockdown, and have been using this period to enjoy each other's company, with Laurence and Jackie cooking for everyone using local produce and fruit and vegetables grown in their own garden, and everyone pitching in to entertain Albie. Here, Laurence gives a complete tour of the family home, from the kitchen to the living room and the chickens in their garden. Laurence and Jackie have also been supporting the NHS with materials for scrubs and, of course, clapping for our carers from their front door.