Davina McCall took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself completing a home workout with a little help from her pet dog Bo, and in the background of her clip, the TV star's stunning living room could be seen. Featuring chic cream walls, large, wooden panelled doors, immaculate, cream armchairs with studded detailing and a pristine cream carpet that added a pop of character to the wooden floors, giving the space serious boutique hotel vibes.

What's more, Davina has some impressive pieces of art hanging from the walls, and framed family photos line a smart glass cabinet alongside candles. Large bay windows mean that the room is filled with light, and the doting mum has a seriously comfy-looking dark grey sofa that is plumped with colourful pillows. At one point, the camera panned to a laptop sitting on a lovely wooden coffee table.

Davina's front room is gorgeous!

Davina is known for her admirable fitness routine, and the current lockdown hasn't stopped the presenter from staying as healthy as possible. Instead of heading to the gym or her studio, Davina has been setting up a space for HIIT workouts and yoga flows. She's also been hosting live workouts on her Instagram fitness account @ownyourgoalsdavina.

Speaking of Davina's healthy lifestyle, the mother-of-three recently told HELLO! magazine that over the Easter weekend she didn't eat any Easter eggs, saying: "I will not be eating any Easter eggs unless it is made out of quinoa." The 52-year-old added: "Easter is the classic time when I do a massive relapse and I don't want that to happen."

Although the sugar-free diet is not a rule in her household, she revealed her three children Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13, are not massive fans of sugary foods anyway. "My son still has quite a sweet tooth but my two girls are quite content," she said.

