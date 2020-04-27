Lorraine Kelly takes us on a day-in-the-life tour with her exclusive home photos The presenter is self-isolating at home with husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly has taken HELLO! on a guided tour of her home life and daily routine as she navigates life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. The popular presenter has shared exclusive photos in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, showing herself at work in the ITV studios and relaxing in the home she has with husband Steve and their pet dog Angus.

"I'm lucky enough to still be doing my show every weekday from 9am until 10am, thanks to my top team and our brilliant crew," Lorraine said of her programme, Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly. "Normally our studio is all purposeful hustle and bustle, but it's very quiet now because there are so few of us coming in to work. ITV are extremely careful to ensure safety. There are hand sanitisers everywhere and people are stringent about social distancing."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly giggles as she cuts husband Steve's hair during lockdown

Lorraine added that her daily routine has "really helped me cope with the anxiety we are all feeling right now" – including glamming up for work and unwinding afterwards, and making calls to family and friends. "When we are so far apart from each other it's really important to try and feel like we are close," said Lorraine, who shares one daughter Rosie, who is based in Singapore for work, with her husband Steve.

Lorraine and her producer adhere to social distancing rules

In these exclusive photos, Lorraine is pictured adhering to social distancing and sitting two metres apart from her producer as they conduct their morning meeting. The green room is "normally full of excited chatter and guests getting ready to come on the show," she said. In the afternoons, the mother-of-one continues her work by reading her briefs, preparing for interviews and doing her research.

Playing with Angus in her garden keeps Lorraine's spirits up

"At home it's really important for me to switch off, otherwise it can all become overwhelming," she said. "Taking Angus for a walk or playing with him in the garden keeps my spirits up. I know how lucky I am to have a little bit of outside space. Before bed at 10pm, my husband Steve and I watch TV together. I am really enjoying Better Call Saul and the third series of Ozark as well as revisiting vintage episodes of Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley."

