Loading the player...

Watch: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home gym Michelle and Mark renovated their garage space

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright live in an £1.3million home in Essex, complete with a home gym for the couple to use as they please. Mark in particular has been using the home gym a lot during coronavirus lockdown, and has revealed a look inside in the process. It appears to be within a converted garage space, with exposed bricks framing the bottom of the walls, white walls and wooden floors. As for equipment, the gym has everything Mark and Michelle could ever wish for, from treadmills to a squat rack. Mark has been hosting live workouts on his Instagram channel for his fans to take part in, with guests including Amanda Holden, Pixie Lott and Frankie and Wayne Bridge. And when he's not filming indoors, there's plenty of outdoor space including a football goal for him to train with. Take a look…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.