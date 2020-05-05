Michelle Keegan reveals stunning bedroom on The One Show Our Girl star Michelle dialled in to an interview from her home

Michelle Keegan joined The One Show to discuss life in lockdown on Monday evening, and revealed her beautiful bedroom in the process as the Our Girl and Coronation Street actress dialled in for a virtual interview from home. It is decorated with a muted colour palette featuring beige walls and a coordinating window blind, while Michelle and husband Mark Wright have a white radiator cover and a vase of cream roses at the window. It looks as though the room may also be a converted loft, since the walls come in at the shape of a roof.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan discusses gardening on The One Show

Besides showing off her bedroom, Michelle also discussed how she has been keeping herself busy with gardening and left The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones in hysterics with her explanation. "I bought a hedge trimmer from Amazon. Let me tell you now, my garden is completely bald," she said. "I got carried away and now I'm obsessed with it. To be fair I didn't do all the garden, that was an oldish picture." Both Alex and Gethin couldn't help but take her "bald" description as an innuendo and burst into laughter.

Michelle and Mark recently shared a look at the garden of their home in Essex, complete with a large pond filled with Koi Carp and a wooden bridge over the top. The pond is surrounded with plants and shrubs and backs on to endless fields where Mark also has a football goal for working out and has been hosting live Instagram workouts during lockdown. The couple also have their very own home gym, with equipment including treadmills, squat racks, free weights and mats. Nonetheless, despite having everything they could wish for, the pair have bought another property which they plan to demolish and build their dream home in its place.

