Jennifer Aniston shares video inside never-ending garden - and it looks like a forest The Friends star is isolating at home in Beverly Hills with her dogs Sophie and Clyde

Jennifer Aniston has the most incredible home to isolate in during the lockdown, complete with a large garden. And on Wednesday, the Friends star shared footage from inside her sprawling outside space, which seemed to go on for miles. The sweet video captured her dog Clyde running around excitedly chasing leaves. The outside space also has a large path leading up to her home to give the actress maximum privacy and is the perfect place for hosting parties – which Jennifer will no doubt enjoy doing again once the lockdown comes to an end. The star has views of her garden from inside her home too, with a balcony overlooking the grounds in her living room and floor-to-ceiling windows in her bathroom.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Aniston's dog Clyde run around in her incredible garden

The Rachel Green actress is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's link to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed

The Rachel Green actress has a balcony overlooking her garden

While Jennifer is notoriously private about her personal life, she has shared several photos of her home on Instagram, since she opened an account in 2019. In January, after returning to her house following the SAG Awards, the actress shared a photo from the morning after the night before, where her gorgeous Dior gown had ended up in the bathroom. The star posted a picture of her discarded dress draped over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub.

READ: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper reveals incredible homeschooling hack

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the sprawling grounds from the bathroom

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.