Inside Health Secretary Matt Hancock's family home in Suffolk Matt revealed a look in an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, appeared on This Morning via video link on Tuesday, and revealed his home where he lives with his wife Martha and their three children in the process. It looks as though Matt was in a home office area, featuring cream walls and a large house plant and side table behind him. The most surprising feature, though, was an enormous blue and pink circular portrait of the Queen hanging on the wall. The artwork is so big that it seems to take up the height of the wall from the top of the table behind Matt, to the top of the wall.

WATCH: Matt Hancock reveals huge portrait of the Queen

In fact, Matt previously shared another look at the painting when he took to Twitter to share a video in support of the NHS workers fighting coronavirus on the frontline, and revealed that it is almost as tall as Matt himself. Here, Matt revealed that the side table behind him is where he keeps framed photos.

Back in April, Matt filmed from another space in the same room, where he sat at a dining table. Behind him, there are wooden panels on the wall, and a small wooden bookshelf where Matt keeps frames and ornaments on top. Two framed photos hang on the wall.

I’m answering as many of your questions as possible throughout this crisis - follow this link to submit them: https://t.co/MhtEHw0Svj pic.twitter.com/ySOkOMZA52 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 6, 2020

Matt splits his time between Little Thurlow in West Suffolk (his constituency) and London, and he has also shared a look at where he lives when he is in the capital. His office space has red walls, floor to ceiling bookshelves on one wall, and another selection of photos hanging in black frames behind him. The opposite wall is taken up almost entirely with framed photos.

I’ve been answering your questions - about #coronavirus, working from home, our plans to keep people safe and expand the NHS - here: https://t.co/pF9VUn07ap pic.twitter.com/frLVG4PH9R — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 1, 2020

Matt previously tested positive for coronavirus, but experienced only mild symptoms and recovered after self-isolating for seven days.

