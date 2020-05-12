Amanda Holden is currently self-isolating at her home in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa and, since working from home, Amanda has revealed what we can only describe as a living room of dreams. The Britain's Got Talent judge recently released her very first single, a cover of Over The Rainbow in honour of the NHS heroes working to fight coronavirus, and upon receiving the news that it has reached number two in the UK charts, Amanda filmed a video from the room on Instagram as she spoke on the UK Top 40 Chart Show.

SEE: Inside Amanda Holden's 2 beautiful homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds

It's decorated with moody blue walls and wooden floors, along with a black and white geometric print rug (similar to one from her QVC 'Bundleberry' collection available for £27 - £69). The sofa matches the deep blue walls and is furnished with dark green and black patterned cushions. There's a glass coffee table on the rug in front of the sofa where Amanda keeps house plants. Elsewhere, there's also a collection of musical equipment: a drum, a large speaker system and two guitars. The room has large glass doors that open out on to Amanda's dining room.

MORE: Amanda Holden's home bar would totally redefine lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares glimpse into front room

Back in February, Amanda showed a different view of the room in a video with her personal trainer as they prepared for a session. Next to her blue sofa, she has the same style in cream which is positioned to create an L shape, and there is a small side table behind the two where Amanda keeps a large table lamp with a cream shade. The back wall of the room is taken up entirely with large glass doors which lead out to the garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.