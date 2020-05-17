﻿
A day in the life of Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp: watch their self-isolation video

From yoga to hill walking...

Suzanne Baum

It's been a whirlwind few months for Paige Turley and Finley Tapp who were crowned the Love Island winners back in February. Now, once again living under the same roof – the couple share their life in lockdown from their Scottish pad, where they have been in self-isolation with Paige's mother and step-father. It is from here that they kindly gave HELLO! the opportunity to take a step inside their home for a full 24 hours, to give us an intimate glimpse into their self-isolation routines and see first-hand, the highs and lows of life away from the limelight.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: 24 hours with Paige and Finley under lockdown

Watch the amazing video above.

