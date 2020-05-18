Amanda Holden has a £5k playhouse for her children and it's amazing Rochelle Humes is also a fan of the Wendy Houses

Amanda Holden has been self-isolating at home in Surrey with her daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, and her husband Chris Hughes during the coronavirus lockdown. The Britain's Got Talent judge regularly gives fans a glimpse at her sprawling family home, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed an incredible playhouse nestled at the bottom of her garden. The gorgeous creation from Tinytown Playhomes, which costs around £4,999, comes complete with a porch and cute front door, making it the perfect hideout for her youngest daughter. She isn't the only celebrity fan of the family-run company since Rochelle Humes also snapped up of the giant Wendy Houses for her children Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three. Take a look inside...

Amanda's huge playhouse looks just like a real home

A life-sized reimagining of a doll's house, the bespoke mini mansion comes in a pretty shade of green with white shutters, a matching porch and front door. Inside, high vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and even stairs (depending on the model) mean you might be forgiven for thinking you’re taking a peek inside Amanda's real home! The playhouses boast fully functioning sash windows and interior lighting, meaning your children can play safely in all kinds of weather.

The spacious interior boasts wooden beams and lighting

Kevin Cox, from Melksham, Wiltshire, set up TinyTown Playhomes 10 years ago after initially building the Wendy houses as a hobby - picking up dozens of celebrity clients along the way. Demand has soared during the lockdown as parents are keen to keep their kids entertained at home. The businessman says: "Each one of our playhouses is designed and built and painted to a high standard with an incredible amount of detail. All are first designed using 3Dd computer software."

Amanda resides at her Surrey home with daughters Hollie, eight, and Lexi, 14

Meanwhile, Rochelle chose to make the announcement she was pregnant with her third child with her daughters' adorable playhome in shot. Alaia-Mai and Valentina were seen sitting on the steps of the garden abode as they discovered they were about to become big sisters. With prices starting at £1,999 and rising to £9,999 for the most expensive playhouse, we wonder which model Rochelle and husband Marvin went for?

Rochelle Humes is also a fan of the family-run company

Explaining what it’s like working with celebrity clientele, company boss Kevin told HELLO!: "I actually had no idea who Rochelle was until after we left. She was really lovely. It was a long day getting everything ready for her daughter’s birthday. Rochelle’s garden is on a slope and it had rained during the day so we had trouble pulling our trailer back up. Rochelle and her mum had to use their 4x4 to help pull us out!"

The pregnant star is pictured with daughters Valentina, three, and Alaia-Mai, six

Amanda and Rochelle aren't the only stars who have amazing playhouses in their back gardens. Kylie Jenner bought a mini mansion for her daughter Stormi, two, which takes centre stage in her Hidden Hills, Los Angeles home. Inside, Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and rocking cot for her dolls.

