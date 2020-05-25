The idea that we can exceed goals through force of will is a modern mainstay, and CEO Grace Beverley is living proof. At 23, she has three successful fitness brands under her belt: TALA, B_ND and Shreddy – all of which are built upon sustainability. She recently had her first one million turnover month, and now owns her very own home in central London. Here, the Oxford University graduate takes us inside to show exactly where and how she is spending her time in lockdown, from the moment she wakes up to the moment she goes to sleep. Watch the video below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grace Beverley takes us inside her incredible London property