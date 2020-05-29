John Lewis has an epic sale on homeware – shop the chicest deals starting at just £9 We’ve curated the best – and most affordable! – John Lewis homeware items on sale to turn your home into a stylish sanctuary

Making your surroundings as much as a sanctuary as possible is of the utmost importance during lockdown – and the good news is that you don't have to splash out the cash to make your home feel like a beautiful space that you need. John Lewis is one place to start if you want to give your house or flat a chic boost, and the sale right now means that you can get some fab items starting at just £9!

RELATED: 21 genius storage ideas to keep your home organised during lockdown

We've curated the 9 best homeware items on sale. These home decor and organising solutions are just what you need, whether to keep things tidy, treat yourself, or cheer a loved one with a much-appreciated gift.

£10 and under

Keep your loved ones near even while social distancing with a cherished photo in an on-trend rose gold frame:

John Lewis & Partners Bloom Photo Frame, Rose Gold/Pink, £9, John Lewis

An easy way to lift up the vibe of your living room or bedroom is with a fun pillow to add a pop of colour:

House by John Lewis Stripe Cushion, Blue / Multi, £10, John Lewis

Under £20

Keep spirits high during meals with some quirky and fun tableware:

Lewis & Partners Sheep Nesting Bowls, Set of 4, £12, John Lewis

Stay organized while adding a pretty touch to your decor as well with an artful laundry bag:

Scion Pajaro Hanging Laundry Bag, £15, John Lewis

RELATED: 5 foolproof and easy to grow flowers for your home or garden

Fresh flowers are a great way to breathe new life into your space, so a cool vase is definitely a must:

John Lewis & Partners Rainbow Metal Vase, £15, John Lewis

Elevate your toasts on nights in with coloured champagne flutes:

John Lewis & Partners Champagne Flutes, Set of 2, £17.50

RELATED: Having a birthday in lockdown?A list of what you need and how to make it fun

When its time to unwind, sip some tipple in style with a snack and imagine you’re at your favourite bar or restaurant:

LSA International Vodka Glass and Ash Wood Serving Set, £19.50, John Lewis

Under £100

Turn your bath into a home spa with luxurious Egyptian cotton towels:

John Lewis & Partners Egyptian Cotton 4 Piece Towel set, £50, John Lewis

Make sure you are looking good before those Zoom calls and add some elegance to any room with a luxe gold mirror:

John Lewis & Partners Scallop Edge Wall Mirror, £90, John Lewis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.