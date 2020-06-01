Olly Murs is isolating during the coronavirus pandemic with his girlfriend Amelia Tank at his home in Essex, and amidst a host of hilarious TikTok videos that the couple have been sharing, Olly has also inadvertently given fans a look inside his country-style kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs' girlfriend plays prank inside kitchen

In a clip showing Amelia pranking Olly (the recurring theme of their TikTok channel), he revealed that the room has white walls, grey cabinets and grey marble worktops. It features a large island unit in the middle of the room with wooden stools, matching the wooden beams that wrap across the ceiling and down the walls (a feature that runs throughout the entire house), and a double-door black fridge. There are also several built-in shelves where Olly keeps drinks bottles on display.

SEE: Olly Murs unveils incredible swimming pool at Essex home

In another video of Olly being pranked (again), it was revealed that the room opens onto a dining area, where he has a black and brown dining table, and a black chandelier that hangs from a black chain overhead.

Olly has a black hob and oven

On the far wall, he also has a silver flatscreen television, and at the side he has a traditional black hob and a matching oven, above which there is a single shelf for holding condiments, and a large steel clock hanging on the wall.

Olly's home has vaulted ceilings

It seems that much of the house is open plan, as a previous post of Amelia showing off her new Gemma Collins printed jumper revealed that the kitchen and dining area leads onto two hallways on either side of the television, without doors. The entire house, including the kitchen, also has vaulted ceilings, making for a country-style effect alongside the wooden beams.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.